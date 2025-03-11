'Wrecker Rick' steps in to save dozens of people stranded on Interstate 40 during historic winter storms

The Brief The winter storm in the high country to start off March left people stranded on closed roads in Ash Fork and Williams. One man known as Wrecker Rick on social media was able to help dozens of drivers get out of a dangerous situation. Rick Murphy says helping others is his real passion.



Weekend storms brought more than two feet of snow to some parts of the high country.

Icy and snow-covered roads left drivers stranded.

Amid the blizzard-like conditions, one Flagstaff man used his towing resources to rescue dozens of cars.

What we know:

For the last year, Rick Murphy - better known as Wrecker Rick - has used his social media platform to pay it forward. This weekend alone, Rick rescued 30 drivers, with the hope they, too, pass on the good vibes to the next person.

With Interstate 40 forced to shut down because of two feet of snow and slick icy roads. That's when Wrecker Rick and his crews went to work.

What they're saying:

"The storm kind of came out of nowhere for us," said Rick.

Drivers looking for detours quickly became stranded on the back roads, until Murphy came along.

He was out there 40 hours straight rescuing them.

"If you get stuck, you're stranded for hours. And then, on top of it, you've got to worry about if you're going to be able to pay your bills because the recovery bill is going to be so astronomical," he said.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Wrecker Rick has built a social media following, posting his rescues. The revenue allows him to pay it forward, pulling people out of the trenches at no cost to them.

"Sometimes they cry, sometimes they are just so grateful, they still try to give us money," said Murphy.

And when a driver won’t take no for an answer and is insistent on paying, he uses that money to give to the next person in need.

"It's addicting," he said.

"Wrecker Rick" pulled out close to 30 cars in 40 hours during the March 8 storm in the high country, but the drivers kept coming.

"Between Ash Fork and Williams, the line of traffic that was coming was astronomical. There were groves of 15-to-20 cars coming up behind us as we were recovering the cars that were already stuck. We had to go back and tell them to turn around," he said.

Featured article

Why you should care:

Many of them followed detours on their phone maps.

Something the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and ADOT are warning drivers to avoid.

"If your not a four-wheel-drive pick-up, don’t take that road…stay classy, folks," he said.

Local perspective:

Murphy's Diesel is contracted by law enforcement to clear major highways, but what Wrecker Rick does on the back roads is all out of the kindness of his heart.

With another winter storm on the way, Rick is ready but says back roads are not the better option when major highways shutdown.