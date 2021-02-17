Wrong way alleged DUI crash in Queen Creek leaves Ahwatukee family devastated

An Ahwatukee man is fighting for his life in the hospital as authorities say he's the victim of a crash caused by an alleged wrong-way drunk driver.

MCSO is investigating this case, and we have learned that the driver reportedly at fault is also in the hospital, recovering from her injuries.

Meanwhile, Scottie Selke's family says his life may never be the same. "One day, your dad is here and everything, and then the next, he's fighting for his life," said Sarah Lamb, Selke's daughter.

Lamb woke up to banging on her door during the late-night hours of Feb. 10.

"My brother was there. My phone's on silent, and he basically was, like, 'you need to sit down for this,' and that's when we were told he was in a car accident," Lamb recounted.

The head-on crash happened at around 9 p.m. on Feb. 10, near Hunt Highway and Stacey Road in Queen Creek. Selke, 57, was taken to Chandler Regional Hospital in critical condition.

According to officials with MCSO, a woman driving the wrong way collided with Selke. The woman is believed to have been drinking and also had a passenger in the car.

Lamb says doctors performed life-saving measures on her dad.

"Most likely, he's gonna have to have 20 to 30 more surgeries," said Lamb. "Every bone below his neck was shattered besides his spine."

Lamb says Selke may not be able to walk the same again, let alone work. A husband, father, and grandfather, Selke is missed by his loved ones who can't be next to him due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I love him so dearly, and we have all just been devastated," said Lamb.

Selke's family is focused on his recovery, but also hopes drivers stay sober on the road.

"There's Uber, there's Lyft now. There's no excuse to get in a car when you're intoxicated," said Lamb.

Officials with MCSO say potential charges won't be submitted against the suspect until she is released from the hospital.

(Click here for GoFundMe)