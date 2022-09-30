Loop 303 reopens in Glendale after crossover crash

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down the Loop 303 in Glendale on Sept. 30. (ADOT)

The Loop 303 in Glendale has reopened after a crash involving multiple vehicles shut down the freeway on Sept 30, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

According to DPS, the crash happened when a car crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes. The northbound lanes of the freeway were closed between Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue.

Rural Metro Fire says it responded to the scene at around 2:45 p.m. and had to extricate multiple people, including a small child, from a vehicle. The child, as well as the child's mother, were taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

The northbound off-ramp at Glendale Avenue remains closed.