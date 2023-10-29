Wrong-way driver killed in Loop 101 crash in Peoria; 7 others injured

Several callers reporting a wrong-way driver on Loop 101 in Peoria early Sunday morning alerted authorities to what ended in a deadly crash just two minutes later.

At around 3:45 a.m. on Loop 101 northbound near Bell Road, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck crashed head-on with a "large band tour bus-style recreational vehicle."

The driver of the truck was headed south in the northbound lanes before the collision, the Arizona Department of Public Safety says.

The driver of the truck was seriously hurt and his injuries weren't believed to be life-threatening. However, not long after, he died at the hospital, DPS says.

In the bus, seven people were inside. All were injured to varying degrees but are expected to be OK.

"The initial investigation does indicate that impairment was a factor in this collision," DPS said.

No names were released in this investigation.

Map of where the crash happened: