Yavapai County dog's death could have been prevented, animal advocates say as suspect misses court date

The Brief A Phoenix man accused of animal abuse that led to his dog's death didn't show up for his court date on Tuesday. Floyd Baker has a Dewey property where one of his dogs died from neglect, the sheriff's office said.



A Phoenix man accused of animal cruelty didn't show up for his arraignment on Tuesday as he's accused of cruel neglect that led to the death of his dog.

Animal activists say this all could have been prevented had authorities stepped in sooner.

Neighbors say they saw the conditions Floyd Baker's dogs were living in. No food, spoiled water.

They made a dozen calls to the sheriff's office, leading to 13 welfare checks, but it was only after the dog had suffered so long it died that police moved in.

‘You have no business owning an animal’

Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies arrived at Baker's property in Dewey on a hot June day. The water was so dirty, its consistency was like thick algae.

Inside the shed was a dog’s body – bloated and infested with maggots and flies.

"If you’re going to ignore the suffering of an animal, you have no business owning an animal," said Terri Hoffman, founder of Animal Rights Champions of Arizona.

She's been aware of these conditions for seven years.

She says Baker lives in Phoenix but has kept three dogs on his Dewey property, sometimes showing up to feed and water them, but most times not.

Three dogs soon dwindled to two.

Witnesses to the conditions made 13 calls to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, pleading with authorities to do something about the conditions, neglect and abandonment.

But, in the incident report, deputies said each time they checked on the property, the animals appeared to be in good health, with adequate food, water and shelter.

Based on the laws, there was nothing more they could do without a search warrant from the county attorney, who never responded to the calls and complaints from residents.

It took until deputies saw a dead dog that they were legally able to move in.

The necropsy report said the dog had died of bowel obstruction and painful perforation due to neglect.

The sheriff’s office report shows they recommended two felonies and one misdemeanor charge, which would ensure Baker can’t own a dog for 10 years.

The county attorney, Dennis M. McGrane, will only charge him with two misdemeanors and declined to explain why.

Animal rights activists say this is just one animal cruelty case out of hundreds that are happening all over Yavapai County.

"The county attorney refuses to prosecute the cases. Law enforcement, animal control, if they know all of their work will just be ignored on a case, why do that good of an investigation? If it's just going to be ignored," Hoffman said.

The Yavapai County Attorney said he can’t comment on active investigations.

Because Baker never showed up for court on Oct. 8, a warrant is expected to be issued for his arrest.