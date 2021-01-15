YMCA virtual learning support to continue; organization extends contract with Department of Education

COVID-19 case numbers are still on the rise in Arizona, affecting almost every school district in the state.

While some districts are working to figure out if kids will remain in class or learn remotely, one Valley non-profit is stepping up to help.

The Valley of the Sun YMCA recently received $500,000 from the Department of Education to fund a virtual learning program, and this will be applied to all 20 YMCA locations in the state. The organization started talks with the Department of Education in November.

On a daily basis, all YMCAs in the state support online learning and care for approximately 300 students, and officials with YMCA say this funding will allow for more capacity, so that they can help more families.

Pricing varies for members and non-members, and scholarships are available. The YMCA says it does its best to make this program affordable for everyone.

In a statement, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman said, in part:

"Given the highly concerning rate of community spread across our state and the corresponding need for more schools to return to a virtual learning model, the extra support provided by the YMCA will provide necessary relief to schools and families, ensuring that every student who needs a safe place to learn has one."

