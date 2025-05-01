Young woman's remains identified after being found in Surprise landfill

article

The Brief Surprise Police released the name and age of a woman whose body was found in a landfill on April 17. She is Raquel Marie Morales, 23, of Surprise. The police department is asking for any tips that could help solve what happened to the young woman.



The remains of a young woman have been identified after she was found in a Surprise landfill on April 17.

What we know:

The remains belong to Raquel Marie Morales, 23, of Surprise, the police department said on May 1.

She was found in a privately-run landfill by an employee near 195th Avenue and Deer Valley Road at around 7 a.m.

"This investigation remains ongoing, and the Medical Examiner’s report is pending. We encourage anyone with information about Ms. Morales to please contact the Surprise Police Department at 623.222.8477 (TIPS) or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov . Reference incident number: 250403983," the Surprise Police Department said in an email.

What we don't know:

Police haven't said what condition she was in when she was found, or what her manner of death might be.

Map of where the woman's remains were found: