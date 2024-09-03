'Yoyo Kid' steals the show and becomes a legend during the ASU football game

If you kept Saturday night's ASU game on until the last play, you got quite a treat.

You probably caught a glimpse of the Yoyo Kid who rose to stardom in the stands of Mountain American Stadium late in the Sun Devil's home opener.

As the blow out win for ASU entered the fourth quarter, cheers for the Sun Devils we’re suddenly replaced with, "Yoyo kid! Yoyo kid!"

It was a complete dream for a Valley kid with some serious skills.

Trick after trick, he dazzled the crowd. Christian Harper, the Yoyo Kid, was born.

"I just play around on Google and YouTube," said the Yoyo Kid.

"He breathes to yoyo," his mom Mandee Friberg said.

This is a Gilbert kid who simply loves to yoyo.

"We go to clubs a lot and I get private lessons sometimes with my friends," yoyo master Harper said.

Now, everyone knows it.

At game against Wyoming, an FS1 camera panned to the kid in the crowd with the toy on his finger, and his legend was born on the Jumbotron.

"We beat them by like 42 points," said Harper.

The wide margin allowed for a little distraction to air on national TV and created once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Harper.

Even Sparky ran over impressed.

"I told my dad and then my dad told me we were on the channel," Harper said about discovering his newfound fame.

Harper is a state champion yoyo-er

He has trained for this moment for years.

He’s the Arizona State Champion for his age group - the best yoyo-er in state.

At ASU, he finally found a big enough stage to win over a crowd with his parents beaming with pride.

"To gather a nickname with that too - Yoyo kid? He’s embracing it and it’s the cutest thing ever," Friberg says.

Life is a lot like Christian’s yo-yo.

There’s a lot of ups and downs and twists and turns and even loop-de-loos but right now Christian is riding the up.

The Sun Devils play Mississsippi State this weekend and its probably a safe bet there will be a few more kids in the stands that are going to try to show off their special talents for the camera.