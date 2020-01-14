Zoo Atlanta gorillas have fun swinging behind the scenes

Zoo Atlanta shared the sweetest behind the scenes video of some gorillas having a ball in their indoor area.

"Ever wonder what the gorillas do when they go indoors for the night, or before they come outside in the mornings?" Zoo Atlanta said on Facebook, sharing a video of "Merry" and "Anake" playing on a swing. "Play behavior is very common among juvenile gorillas, the same way it is with humans.

Zoo Atlanta said playing is a way for gorillas to form close bonds and socialize with one another in a positive way.

"Play behavior in gorillas can include tickling, wrestling, chasing, spinning, or rolling," the zoo said.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 2.4 million times, the gorilla sisters, ages 8 and 6, are having some fun swinging around.

"These siblings are never short of someone to play and swing around with."