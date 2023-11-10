12-year-old Scottsdale triathlete is breaking records and crushing the competition

A 12-year-old girl from Scottsdale is crushing the competition in an endurance sport that typically adults compete in.

Ariana Dinu loves to swim, bike, and run. She’s determined to be the best triathlete she can be.

"I just think that if you want to do something you should be able to do it," Dinu said. "I wanted to do it because I’ve loved the three sports. I love endurance."

Dinu often trains with adults.

She’s not old enough to compete in an actual Ironman triathlon, because you must be 18 years old, but she just completed the Crush It 140.6 triathlon, the same distance as a full Ironman.

"You should never let anything prevent you from getting to what you want to do most," Dinu said.

The 7th grader who attends Great Hearts Scottsdale Preparatory Academy completed the 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile bike ride, and full marathon in record time. 15 hours and 20 minutes.

She now holds the best time for the youngest person to complete the mind-boggling distance.

"I'm going to keep doing triathlons, I'm going to keep trying to get better, faster, even become an elite or professional triathlete."

When she’s old enough, she plans to compete in the Ironman in Kona, Hawaii.

"If you believe it and you work hard, and never give up, then you know that you will crush it," Dinu said.

Ariana completed the Crush It triathlon last Saturday.

Next weekend, she and her little sister will be competing in the Tour de Tucson, and they’ll be tackling the 102-mile bike course!