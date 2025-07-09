Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Cardinals offering luxury travel packages for fans to road games

By
Published  July 9, 2025 7:10am MST
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix
Cardinals unveil premier travel options for fans

The Arizona Cardinals are giving fans a chance to support the team on the road in luxury.

The Brief

    • Starting this season, the Arizona Cardinals are offering luxury travel packages for fans to road games.
    • "Cardinals Premier Travel" includes a round-trip flight on a private jet, a hotel stay, transportation, game tickets, and more.
    • The travel plans debut on Nov. 3 when the Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

"Cardinals Premier Travel" includes a round-trip flight on a private jet similar to the team's charter plane, a two-night hotel stay, transportation, a pre-game tailgate experience, a reception hosted by legends, game tickets and Cardinals merchandise.

By the numbers:

Fans can choose from three different travel packages:

  • Silver from $2,500 per person
  • Gold from $4,500 per person
  • Platinum from $6,000 per person

Season ticket holders will receive priority pricing.

Image 1 of 5

The Arizona Cardinals are offering luxury travel packages for fans to road games. (Arizona Cardinals)

What they're saying:

The Cardinals say the all-inclusive experience gives fans an "elevated travel experience to give all fans the opportunity to see the team play on the road in unmatched comfort and convenience."

"In recent years, the number of Cardinals fans who travel to support the team at road games has increased exponentially," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "To meet that clear demand, we are introducing Cardinals Premier Travel, which will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to travel to games in comfort, style and convenience, just like the team."

What's next:

"Cardinals Premier Travel" kicks off on Nov. 3 when the Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

The Source

  • Information for this story was provided by the Arizona Cardinals in a news release.

