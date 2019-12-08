Arizona State heads back to Sun Bowl, to face Florida State

article

Arizona State (7-5, Pac-12) vs Florida State (6-6, Atlantic Coast Conference), Dec. 31, 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: El Paso, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Arizona State: QB Jayden Daniels, 193 of 310, 2,748 yards, 17 TDs, 2 INTs.

Florida State: RB Cam Akers, 1,144 yards rushing, 14 TDs.

NOTABLE

Arizona State: The Sun Devils beat three Top 25 opponents — including an upset of No. 6 Oregon on Nov. 23 after a midseason four-game losing streak — and twice cracked the national rankings during an up-and-down season.

Florida State: The Seminoles, whose 36-year bowl streak ended in 2018, were in danger of missing a second straight postseason before interim coach Odell Haggins replaced the fired Willie Taggart and won two of three to end the season. Mike Norvell was hired from Memphis to take over following the bowl game.

LAST TIME

Florida State 52, Arizona State 44 (Nov. 3, 1984)

BOWL HISTORY

Arizona State: 32nd bowl appearance and in the Sun Bowl for the seventh time and third time in six years.

Florida State: 47th bowl appearance and in the Sun Bowl for the third time and first time since 1966.

