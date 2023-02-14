Expand / Collapse search
Belgian goalkeeper Arne Espeel, 25, dies on field right after making saving penalty kick

By Ryan Morik
Published 
Sports
FOX News
Franklin Soccer Ball article

Close-up of Franklin brand youth soccer ball on grass, Lafayette, California, April 25, 2022. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Arne Espeel, a Belgian goalkeeper, died during the second half of his game on Saturday at age 25.

Espeel, who played for Winkel Sport B in the second provincial division of West Brabant in Belgium, saved a penalty kick but collapsed to the ground afterward, according to Belgian media. 

Despite medical staff treating him with a defibrillator, he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"Winkel Sport is in very deep mourning by the sudden death of Arne Espeel," the club said in a statement. "We wish family and friends of Arne our heartfelt condolences in this heavy loss. Football is an afterthought."

"This is a disaster and a shock to everyone," team manager Patrick Rotsaert added, via The Independent. "Arne had been with the club all his life and was very loved. He was a wonderfully sympathetic boy, always in a good mood and willing to help. This is really a heavy blow. First of all for his family and also our entire club."

DAMAR HAMLIN SEEING THE UPSIDE IN SCARY INCIDENT, HINTS AT RETURNING TO FOOTBALL

Espeel's family and teammates were among 1,000 mourners on Monday during a walk of silence in Sint-Eloois-Winkel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, but results have not been released, according to Reuters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News
 