Caleb Williams expected to be No. 1 pick in NFL draft

Caleb Williams is the presumptive first player to be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is expected to be selected by the Chicago Bears, who own this year’s top pick.

Williams is considered the best quarterback prospect in the draft by many. The USC standout will be among several quarterbacks in this year’s draft class likely to be chosen in the top 10.

This year’s class of QB prospects features LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, and Washington’s Michael Penix Jr.

Chicago owns the first pick, with the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, and Los Angeles Chargers rounding out the top five.

Daniels, who won this year’s Heisman Trophy, is projected to be selected behind Williams as the second-overall pick.

If the Commanders select Daniels with the second pick, this will mark the eighth time in the NFL draft era that two Heisman Trophy winners were selected in the same draft.

The last time it happened was in 2018 when 2017 winner Baker Mayfield went first to Cleveland, and 2016 winner Lamar Jackson went 32nd to Baltimore, the Associated Press noted.

A run on these players is likely, with the top signal-callers going off the draft board early in round one. But trades could happen, with teams eager to move up to grab their next franchise player.

The draft will be held from Thursday to Saturday in Detroit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



