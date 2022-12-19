Cambridge Jr., Collins help Arizona St. beat San Diego 91-67

Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 23 points and Frankie Collins added 12 points and a career-high 11 assists to help Arizona State beat San Diego 91-67 on Dec. 18 for its ninth win in a row.

Cambridge made 8 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 11 from 3-point range. Warren Washington had 18 points and four blocks and Devan Cambridge added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Arizona State (11-1).

Desmond Cambridge scored Arizona State’s first nine points in an 11-2 run that culminated when Washington threw down a dunk that made it 30-23 with nearly-6 minutes left in the first half and the Sun Devils — who made a season-high 14 3-pointers — led the rest of the way.

San Diego shot just 13 of 34 (38%) from the field but scored 12 second-chance points off nine offensive rebounds and the Toreros trailed 41-34 at the break.

Washington scored six points and Horne, Desmond Cambridge and Luther Muhammad each hit a 3-pointer in a 17-0 run that gave the Sun Devils the biggest lead of the game at 86-59 with about 3 minutes to play.

Eric Williams Jr. led the Toreros with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Toreros. Sigu Sisoho Jawara scored 15 points and Marcellus Earlington added 12 points and nine rebounds.

San Diego (6-6) has lost six straight against Pac-12 opponents.

UP NEXT

San Diego plays the second of five consecutive home games Tuesday against UC Riverside

Arizona State travels to play at San Francisco on Wednesday

