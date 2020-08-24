Expand / Collapse search
Cardinals get cornerback help, sign veteran Dre Kirkpatrick

Arizona Cardinals
Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. - The Arizona Cardinals have signed veteran cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick to boost their secondary after a season-ending injury to Robert Alford.

The Cardinals announced on August 23 that Kirkpatrick has agreed to a one-year deal. The 30-year-old spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals and was a starter during the last five. He’s played in 99 games, including 67 starts and has 10 career interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Kirkpatrick was a first-round pick out of Alabama in 2012. He’ll have the opportunity to earn the other starting cornerback job opposite three-time All-Pro Patrick Peterson.

The Cardinals needed help at cornerback after Alford suffered a pectoral injury during practice last weekend. He was placed on injured reserve and will miss his second straight full season. He missed the entire 2019 season after a leg injury in the preseason.

