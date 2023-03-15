Carson Briere apologizes, placed on interim suspension for pushing wheelchair down stairs

The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.

Mercyhurst University's athletic department Wednesday night said Carson Briere and two other athletes involved in the incident had been placed on interim suspension. A spokesperson for Mercyhurst, a school of about 3,000 students in Erie, Pennsylvania, said earlier in the day the process of looking into Briere's conduct had just begun.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 14: Danny Briere #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers Alumni reacts following his second period goal against Bryan Trottier #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins Alumni on January 14, 2017 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Penn Expand

Carson Briere apologized in a statement released through the NHL's Flyers.

"I am deeply sorry for my behavior on Saturday," he said. "There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment."

Danny Briere, who was promoted to run the Flyers last week when Chuck Fletcher was fired, said he was shocked to see his son's actions in the video.

"They are inexcusable and run completely counter to our family’s values on treating people with respect," he said. "Carson is very sorry and accepts full responsibility for his behavior."

In a statement sent to The Associated Press and posted on social media, Mercyhurst said the actions displayed in the video falls short of the school's "belief in the inherent dignity of each person," adding the school's "tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviors and atone for harmful actions."

Carson Briere previously was dismissed from Arizona State’s hockey club in 2019 for what the school called a violation of team rules. He is in his third season at Mercyhurst, which also competes in Division I.