D-backs unveil new uniforms for 2024: 'A nod towards tradition'

Fresh off their World Series appearance, the Arizona Diamondbacks have unveiled new uniforms for next season.

Sedona Red and teal will be the team's primary colors, along with an off-white home uniform and a gray road uniform.

"The 2024 Arizona Diamondbacks uniforms feature the return of retro elements in a bold new fashion with a nod towards tradition," said D-backs President Derrick Hall. "As always, they were designed with feedback from our avid fan base, via surveys and focus groups, whose love for the Teal combined with Sedona Red makes it uniquely authentic to the Grand Canyon State."

Home uniform

Corbin Carroll (Arizona Diamondbacks)

The off-white home uniform will be worn with off-white pants and a Sedona Red cap.

"Streamlined to match the speed, excitement and play of our team, the new Home Uniforms are adorned in a traditional, classic Off-White color, reminiscent of the team’s original 1998 uniform, and featuring baseball piping. It features the return of the "A" logo to the Home Uniform in Sedona Red with a Teal outline. The snakehead makes its home on the sleeve."

Road gray uniform

Jake McCarthy (Arizona Diamondbacks)

The road gray uniform will be worn with matching gray pants and a black cap.

"The Road Gray uniform proudly displays the arched Sedona Red "Arizona" wordmark with Teal outline front and center, and the snakehead on the sleeve. A Black cap with Sedona Red brim features the return of the bold and edgy throwback "D" logo, a familiar mark from our rich history."

Black alternate uniform

Ketel Marte (Arizona Diamondbacks)

The black alternate unform will be worn with off-white or gray pants and a black cap.

"A mainstay since day one, this new iteration of the Black Alternate Uniform features the unique and vibrant Teal piping and a Sedona Red "A" logo outlined in Teal on the left side of the chest. The snakehead is featured on the sleeve."

Sedona Red alternate uniform

Geraldo Perdomo (Arizona Diamondbacks)

The Sedona Red alternate will be worn with gray or off-white pants and a black or Sedona Red cap.

"The "Diamondbacks" wordmark returns in its full form on the Sedona Red Alternate Uniform. Like our ballclub’s namesake, this uniform is bold, as the Black wordmark is outlined in Teal, with the snakehead prominently featured on the sleeve. The sleeves and neckline feature Teal and Black braiding and each player’s number is featured in Teal on the front."

On sale now

The D-backs say a limited number of jerseys, T-shirts and hats are available for purchase at the Chase Field Team Shop in downtown Phoenix.

All of the new Nike uniforms feature the Avnet patch.