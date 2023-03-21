Dartmouth football coach suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by pickup truck while bicycling

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 PM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
22
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
River Flood Warning
from TUE 2:41 PM MST until THU 5:34 AM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
until TUE 9:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 AM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 3:49 PM MDT until WED 2:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Wind Advisory
until WED 1:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:49 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flood Advisory
until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Mohave County
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:24 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Dartmouth football coach suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by pickup truck while bicycling

By Paulina Dedaj
Published 
College Football
FOX News
563d4671- article

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 05: Dartmouth Big Green head coach Buddy Teevens looks on during the game between the Penn Quakers and the Dartmouth Big Green on October 4, 2019 at Franklin Field in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire v

Expand

Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens was hospitalized with "serious injuries" after he was struck by a pickup truck while bicycling in Florida last week, his wife said Monday.

Teevens, who is in his second stint as head coach of Dartmouth’s football team, was injured during a "bicycle accident" in St. Augustine on Thursday, the university confirmed in a press release over the weekend. 

But details of the crash reported on by Valley News revealed that Teevens and his wife, Kristen Teevens, were both on bicycles while on their way home from a restaurant when the longtime coach was struck by a pickup truck being driven by a 40-year-old female driver.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL COACH HOSPITALIZED AFTER BICYCLE CRASH

"He has sustained serious injuries and is currently hospitalized," Kirsten Teevens told the outlet. "He is a healthy man and hopefully he will have a full recovery. We are very appreciative of all the support and the outpouring of love."

A preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol, obtained by the outlet, described Teevens injuries as "critical" and noted that there were "no illuminated lights were observed on the bicycle." 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The report also noted that Teevens was not wearing a helmet and "was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area."

According to the university, Teevens is not accepting visitors as he recovers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 65-year-old coach is Dartmouth’s all-time winningest coach. He coached the team to back-to-back Ivy League titles during his first stint as head coach between 1987 and 1991. He returned in 2005, winning three more titles. 

Teevens owns a 117-101-2 record and is 83-70-1 in Ivy League play over his career.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News