Diamondbacks, outfielder Joc Pederson agree to $9.5 million deal: AP source says

Joc Pederson and the National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a $9.5 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2025, according to a person with direct knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not been announced by the team.

The 31-year-old Pederson has been a consistent power threat for a decade, with 186 career home runs for the Dodgers, Cubs, Braves and Giants. The left-handed-hitting outfielder was an All-Star with Los Angeles in 2015 and San Francisco in 2022 but wasn’t as productive last season, batting .235 with 15 homers.

He’s won a pair of World Series titles, with the Dodgers in 2020 and Braves in 2021.

CINCINNATI, OHIO - MAY 27: Joc Pederson #23 of the San Francisco Giants flies out in the fourth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on May 27, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It’s the latest addition for the Diamondbacks, who have been active on the free-agent market after a surprise run to the 2023 World Series. They also signed left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to an $80 million, four-year deal and re-signed outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to a $42 million, three-year contract.

Arizona also acquired third baseman Eugenio Suarez this offseason in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

MLB.com first reported Pederson’s agreement with the Diamondbacks.