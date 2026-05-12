Diamondbacks trade Alek Thomas to divison rival Dodgers

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The Brief The Arizona Diamondbacks traded outfielder Alek Thomas to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The D-backs received outfielder Jose Requena in exchange for Thomas.



The Arizona Diamondbacks have traded outfielder Alek Thomas to their division rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In exchange for Thomas, the D-backs received outfielder Jose Requena.

The backstory:

One of Thomas' biggest moments with the D-backs came during their 2023 World Series run, when he hit a game-tying home run in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

By the numbers:

In five seasons with the D-backs, Thomas hit .230 with 31 home runs, 67 doubles and 143 RBIs, while adding 28 stolen bases.

Thomas has struggled at the plate this season, hitting only .181 with two home runs in nearly 100 at-bats.