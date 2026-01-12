Ex-ASU QB Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU: report
TEMPE, Ariz. - Sam Leavitt, the former Arizona State University quarterback who led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff last season, is reportedly heading to Baton Rouge.
What we know:
Leavitt has committed to transfer to LSU, FOX 10's Blake Niemann confirmed on Jan. 12. Leavitt's transfer to LSU was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Leavitt chose LSU after visiting Kentucky, Miami and Tennessee, Thamel reported.
The backstory:
Leavitt played in only seven games this season due to injury. In October, head coach Kenny Dillingham announced Leavitt would need season-ending surgery.
ASU finished sixth in the Big 12 Conference with an overall record of 8-5. The Sun Devils lost to Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.
By the numbers:
In 2025, Leavitt threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from an X post by Blake Niemann on Jan. 12, 2025, and a FOX 10 report on Oct. 31, 2024.