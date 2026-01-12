Ex-ASU QB Sam Leavitt transferring to LSU: report

article

The Brief Former ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt is transferring to LSU, FOX 10's Blake Niemann confirmed on Jan. 12. Leavitt reportedly visited Kentucky, Miami and Tennessee before deciding on LSU. Leavitt only played in seven games this season due to injury.



Sam Leavitt, the former Arizona State University quarterback who led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff last season, is reportedly heading to Baton Rouge.

What we know:

Leavitt has committed to transfer to LSU, FOX 10's Blake Niemann confirmed on Jan. 12. Leavitt's transfer to LSU was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Leavitt chose LSU after visiting Kentucky, Miami and Tennessee, Thamel reported.

The backstory:

Leavitt played in only seven games this season due to injury. In October, head coach Kenny Dillingham announced Leavitt would need season-ending surgery.

ASU finished sixth in the Big 12 Conference with an overall record of 8-5. The Sun Devils lost to Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

By the numbers:

In 2025, Leavitt threw for 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions.