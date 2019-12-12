Goodyear Blimp inducted into College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! No, it's the Goodyear Blimp!

Yes, the Goodyear Blimp is in town, but in more ways than one. The FOX 5 News was flooded with calls of people wondering why the blimp was in town with it being Thursday and the bowl games still a week or so away.

Well, the Goodyear Blimp was just inducted into the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame right here in Atlanta, so it just had to make an appearance.

The airship is the first non-player or coach to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

There are actually three Goodyear Blimps, the one in Atlanta this week is Wingfoot Two based in Carson, California. It first took to the skies in 2014.

It's about 82 percent the length of a football field, as wide as two-and-a-half London double-decker buses, and is taller than eight NBA players.

It is made from aluminum, carbon fiber and material similar to weather-resistant, super-strong spandex. It weighs as much as 25,700 cans of soup. It's top speed is about as fast as category one hurricane-force winds at 73 mph. And it can hold up to 14 people.

The blimp also was providing live aerial coverage of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday.

For those who missed it on Thursday, don’t worry. It will be back in town on Dec. 28 helping to cover the College Football Playoff Semifinal Game in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl over Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

