Horne scores 22, Arizona State pulls away from SMU 75-57

DJ Horne scored 22 points with seven rebounds, four assists and three steals and Arizona State pulled away from SMU in the second half for a 75-57 victory on Dec. 7.

Horne, who missed his previous 13 3-point shots, opened the game with a triple but it was the Mustangs who were the sharpshooters. Zach Nutall quickly answered that 3 and SMU went 7 of 14 from distance to take a 33-28 halftime lead.

The Mustangs were just 5 of 17 inside the arc and the Sun Devils finished the half 4 of 16 on 3s. There were only eight turnovers and seven fouls before the break.

Then the script flipped with Arizona State making 6 of 8 behind the arc while SMU was 2 of 10 in the second half.

Devan Cambridge had the last two baskets for the Sun Devils (9-1), their eighth dunk and 10th 3-pointer for 13 points. Frankie Collins had 11 points.

Zhuric Phelps had 19 points for Mustangs (3-6) and Stefan Todorovic had 12 with Samuell Williamson grabbing 12 rebounds.

Arizona State, which trailed 33-22 late in the first half, scored the first nine points of the second half and took the lead when Horne made four free throws because of a foul and technical on Nutall at the 16:36 mark. Following an offensive rebound on the ensuing possession, Horne drilled a 3-pointer and it was 37-33.

Todorovic made a free throw at the 15:18 mark to end a drought of 8:19 that started after that 33-22 lead in the first half and at 14:57 Phelps had a steal and breakaway dunk to end a streak of 13-straight misses with four turnovers. That made the score 37-36.

The Mustangs got within one after their next basket but the Sun Devils pulled away. Back to back dunks by Warren Washington and a 3 by Desmond Cambridge Jr., had the lead at 64-48 with less than four minutes to go.

The Sun Devils, who lost to Texas Southern in the third game, play No. 22 Creighton in Las Vegas on Monday. The Mustangs are headed to a tournament in Honolulu.

