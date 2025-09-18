article

The Brief It's a battle of unbeatens when the Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers on Sept. 21. Last week, the Cardinals beat the Carolina Panthers at State Farm Stadium. The Cardinals-49ers game can be seen at 1:25 p.m. MST on FOX 10 Phoenix.



The Arizona Cardinals will look to win their third straight game when they travel to the Bay Area on Sunday.

Last week, the Cardinals (2-0) held on to beat the Carolina Panthers, 27-22, in their home opener at State Farm Stadium.

In Week 3, Arizona faces another undefeated team, the San Francisco 49ers, who beat the New Orleans Saints behind a strong performance from backup quarterback Mac Jones.

Here is a look at the NFL schedule and how to stream NFL games on FOX.

America’s Game of the Week

After getting humiliated by the Detroit Lions last week, the Chicago Bears face another tough test when the Dallas Cowboys visit Soldier Field on Sunday.

It’s also a reunion game for new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was the Bears former head coach replaced by Ben Johnson.

Last Sunday, Dallas (1-1) survived against the New York Giants, winning an overtime thriller despite the Cowboys' defense surrendering 37 points and over 400 total yards to Giants QB Russell Wilson and the offense.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' offense look formidable, but the defensive unit has been the flaw of this team earlier on.

Chicago (0-2) is off to a rough start in the Ben Johnson era after the team surrendered 52 points to the Detroit Lions. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams struggled in last week’s loss and will have to elevate his play to enhance his team’s chances of winning.

Williams and his receiving unit featuring Rome Odunze and DJ Moore should have some opportunities for vertical passing plays against a vulnerable Cowboys secondary that was torched last weekend by Giants QB Russell Wilson and his receiving core.

However, the Bears' defense struggled mightily in the first two weeks and Prescott, along with Cowboys receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, may find ways to exploit Chicago’s secondary.

Chicago is favored at home over the Cowboys, according to FOX Sports .

The action begins on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1:25 p.m. MST and you can stream the game live on FOX One .

Week 3 NFL game schedule & networks

Thursday, Sept. 18

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: 5:15 p.m. MST (Amazon)

Sunday, Sept. 21

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Green Bay Packers at Cleveland Browns: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals at Minnesota Vikings: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans: 10 a.m. MST (CBS)

Las Vegas Raiders at Washington Commanders: 10 a.m. MST (FOX)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks: 1:05 p.m. MST (CBS)

Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco: 1:25 p.m. MST (FOX)

Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants: 5:20 p.m. MST (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 22

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens: 4 p.m. MST (ESPN, ABC, ESPN 2, ESPN Deportes)

How to watch the NFL on FOX

NFL games on FOX can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App or FOX One .

You can use an over-the-air antenna to pick up your local station’s broadcast for free, or watch NFL games through any number of partner providers, such as cable companies, satellite TV packages, or subscription streaming platforms like NFL+, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV or fuboTV.

Before all the games kick off, you can catch FOX NFL Sunday starting at 12 p.m. ET on FOX stations. Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Rob Gronkowski and Jay Glazer will break down each week’s matchup and talk to key players and coaches.