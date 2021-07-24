Jill Biden, Team USA cheer for each other at Tokyo Olympics

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 11:59 AM MST until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
7
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 10:44 AM MST until SAT 12:45 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Jill Biden, Team USA cheer for each other at Tokyo Olympics

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Olympics
FOX TV Digital Team

Americans to watch at the Tokyo Olympics

This year’s American Olympic team, comprised of familiar faces and some newcomers, will try to add to Team USA’s impressive and world-leading medal count.

TOKYO - First lady Dr. Jill Biden made the rounds at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, visiting several competitions that featured Americans.

She attended a 3-on-3 basketball game with French President Emmanuel Macron, caught the back half of the women’s soccer team’s win over New Zealand and held a watch party for the softball team at the house of the U.S. ambassador.

But perhaps Saturday’s most notable moment came during her trip to the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. American swimmers greeted Dr. Biden with chants of her name and clapping.

RELATED: First lady Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

"Thank you, thank you," she said as she politely waved back.

This is the second time Dr. Biden has represented the United States at the Olympics — the first coming in 2010 when she and then-Vice President Joe Biden, led the U.S. delegation to the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games: Women 3×3 basketball

First Lady Jill Biden (C) congratulates US women 3x3 basketball team after the women's first round 3x3 basketball match between US and France at the Aomi Urban Sports Park in Tokyo, Japan on July 24, 2021. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via

Expand

But it is the first time she has done so as the first lady, and it nearly didn’t happen. Had the COVID-19 pandemic not delayed the 2020 Games by a year, Melania Trump would have done the honors.

Instead, it’s Dr. Biden who joins a list of first ladies who’ve led the U.S. Olympic delegation.

RELATED: Tokyo Olympics: Who to watch on Team USA

Hillary Clinton traveled to the 1994 Lillehammer Winter Games and the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Laura Bush led the delegation to the Turin Olympics in 2006. She also accompanied President George W. Bush to Beijing for the opening ceremonies of the 2008 Summer Olympics in China.

Michelle Obama led a delegation to the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

This story was reported from Atlanta.