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Ketel Marte returns to Arizona for MRI after no-showing D-backs game against Red Sox

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona Diamondbacks
Updated August 19, 2026 6:39 AM MST Published August 19, 2026 6:38 AM MST
article

Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks looks on during the game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Saturday, July 25, 2026, in Washington, District of Columbia. (Photo by Alyssa McDaniel/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • D-backs second baseman Ketel Marte returned to Phoenix for an MRI on his knee, manager Torey Lovullo said.
    • Marte no-showed the Diamondbacks game on Monday against the Red Sox in Boston.
    • The D-backs have lost their last two games to the Red Sox by a combined score of 20-5.

PHOENIX - After going AWOL in Boston, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte returned to the Valley for medical testing on his knee.

What they're saying:

D-backs manager Torey Lovullo confirmed on Tuesday that Marte traveled from Boston to Phoenix for an MRI on his left knee.

"We need him," Lovullo said when asked by reporters if Marte would play again for the D-backs this season. "He’s one of the best players in the National League as far as I’m concerned."

The D-backs lost their second-straight game on Tuesday to the Red Sox, 9-4. Arizona is two games back of the final wild card spot with 35 games left to play in the regular season.

The backstory:

The Diamondbacks placed Marte on the restricted list Monday after he failed to show up for the team's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.

After the game, which the D-backs lost 11-1, Lovullo told reporters that Marte was physically OK, but was dealing with a personal issue.

"It’s been a crazy day. All I know is that he’s dealing with a personal issue — we’re just trying to figure that out," Lovullo said. "He didn’t show up today, and he was put on the restricted list. That’s as much as I know right now. I’m sure in time we’ll start to uncover some information."

Dig deeper:

Monday wasn't the first time Marte went AWOL on the D-backs. 

Last season, he missed three games after his Scottsdale home was broken into during the All-Star break. Marte would fly back to the Dominican Republic, but he apologized for his absence from the team.

Related

D-backs star Ketel Marte's Scottsdale home burglarized, PD says
article

D-backs star Ketel Marte's Scottsdale home burglarized, PD says

Police in Scottsdale are investigating a "high-dollar residential burglary" that took place on the night of July 15, and the home reportedly belongs to Ketel Marte, a star player for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

What's next:

The Diamondbacks will look to avoid the three-game sweep on Wednesday when they face the Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. MST.

Brandon Pfaadt, who has been spectacular in the second half of the season, takes the mound for Arizona.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a report by the Associated Press and a FOX 10 report on Aug. 18, 2026.

Arizona DiamondbacksPhoenixNews