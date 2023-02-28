Kevin Durant expected to make Suns debut on March 1, team says

The wait is almost over, Suns fans.

Superstar Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix debut on March 1 when the Suns play the Hornets in Charlotte, the team said Tuesday.

Durant and T.J. Warren were dealt to the Suns in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn.

In exchange for the 13-time All-Star, the Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks, and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

More sports news