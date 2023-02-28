Expand / Collapse search
Kevin Durant expected to make Suns debut on March 1, team says

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Phoenix Suns
FOX 10 Phoenix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The wait is almost over, Suns fans.

Superstar Kevin Durant is expected to make his Phoenix debut on March 1 when the Suns play the Hornets in Charlotte, the team said Tuesday.

Durant and T.J. Warren were dealt to the Suns in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn.

In exchange for the 13-time All-Star, the Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, four first-round draft picks, and a 2028 pick swap to the Nets.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

GettyImages-1469814854

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - FEBRUARY 26: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on February 26, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)