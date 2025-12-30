Larry Fitzgerald named Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist

article

The Brief In his first year of eligibility, Larry Fitzgerald was named a top 15 finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class. Fitzgerald spent his entire 17-year career with the Arizona Cardinals. He last played in 2020. Fitzgerald is second all-time in catches and yards, behind Jerry Rice.



Larry Fitzgerald is one step closer to Canton.

What we know:

In his first year of eligibility, the legendary Arizona Cardinals wide receiver was named a top 15 finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 2026 class.

Quarterback Drew Brees, tight end Jason Witten and running back Frank Gore are the other first-year eligible finalists. Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly, Adam Vinatieri, Eli Manning, Reggie Wayne, Jahri Evans, Marshall Yanda, Terrell Suggs, Darren Woodson and Kevin Williams round out the top 15.

What's next:

A 50-person committee will vote on the finalists next month, with results announced on Feb. 5. Between three and five finalists will then be inducted into the hall of fame.

The backstory:

Fitzgerald last played in the NFL in 2020. During his NFL career, Fitzgerald caught 1,432 passes for 17,492 yards, which rank second all-time behind Jerry Rice.

Fitzgerald scored 121 touchdowns in 17 seasons. He was drafted by the Cardinals in 2004.