NFL Championships: Bengals head to Super Bowl LVI after Chiefs' defeat

The Cincinnati Bengals have won a trip to Super Bowl LVI after overtaking the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship title game in overtime 27 to 24.

Cincinnati hadn’t won a playoff game in 31 years coming into this postseason. They’ve since won three. But even before the playoffs began, the Bengals knocked off the Chiefs 34-31 in Week 17.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

RELATED: Super Bowl Sunday 2022: Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVI

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for updates.