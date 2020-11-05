Return of PAC-12, Clemson-Notre Dame stand out in Week 9

article

One by one, college football’s landscape of power conferences has been getting back together.

First, it was the ACC and the Big XII. Then, the SEC came back. Three weeks ago, it was the Big Ten’s turn. And this weekend, the PAC-12 makes its return – highlighted by a Big Noon Saturday game between Arizona State and USC on FOX.

“Breakfast with the PAC-12” is the leadoff game in FOX Bet’s Super 6 contest. Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s top games, which has three different games on the FOX family of networks.

12p ET – Arizona State at USC (FOX); Michigan at Indiana (FS1)

3:30 ET – Florida vs. Georgia in Jacksonville; Kansas at Oklahoma

4 ET – Oklahoma State at Kansas State (FOX),

7:30 ET – Clemson at Notre Dame

Arizona State Sun Devils at USC Trojans

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 7

TV: FOX

Where: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

Ranking/Record: Arizona State (0-0), No. 20 USC (0-0)

Sunrise at the Coliseum for two teams that will play the 9 a.m. Pacific time start to begin the abbreviated season. USC was one of the teams that made a major push for the PAC-12 to reverse its decision to sit 2020 out due to the Coronavirus. And while the schedule is abbreviated – just seven games- it still could be a huge year for USC head coach Clay Helton, who is constantly under fire on the West Coast. Meanwhile, Herm Edwards had Arizona State as a very respectable 8-5 a season ago. Jayden Daniels returns at quarterback to give the Sun Devils stability.

Michigan Wolverines at Indiana Hoosiers

When: 12 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 7

TV: FS1

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

Ranking/Record: No. 23 Michigan (1-1), No. 13 Indiana (2-0)

In this weird year, it is truly bizarre to see football afterthought Indiana Hoosiers ranked higher than the Wolverines. Yet, that’s what the consequences are following Michigan’s stunning 27-24 loss to Michigan State last week as a three touchdown favorite that ran Jim Harbaugh’s record against Ohio State and Michigan State at home to 1-6. Meanwhile, Indiana avoided a letdown after its emotional win over Penn State with a 37-21 pasting of Rutgers.

Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 7

TV: CBS

Where: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville

Record/Ranking: No. 8 Florida (3-1), No. 5 Georgia (4-1)

The annual clash of neighbors in Jacksonville is a Top 10 matchup that becomes a College Football Playoff elimination game. Florida bounced back from a three week layoff to beat Missouri last Saturday. Kyle Trask threw for four touchdowns for the Gators. At the same time, Georgia was grinding out a 14-3 win over Kentucky. Running back Zamir White had a big day, rushing for 136 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas Jayhawks at Oklahoma Sooners

When: 3:30 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 7

TV: ESPN

Where: Memorial Stadium, Norman OK

Ranking/Record: Kansas (0-6), No. 19 Oklahoma (4-2)

Oklahoma continues to build a case as a Big XII contender and could head into its “Bedlam” showdown against Oklahoma State in two weeks with a tune-up game against a Jayhawks squad that has been outscored on average by 30 points a game. The best reason to watch this game could be Oklahoma quarterback Stetson Rattler, who has thrown for 17 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season.

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Kansas State Wildcats

When: 4 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 7

TV: FOX

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Ks.

Record/Ranking: No. 14 Oklahoma State (4-1), Kansas State (4-2)

Realistically, a 41-34 overtime loss to Texas last Saturday likely ended Oklahoma State’s chances at the College Football Playoff. However, there’s a lot for the Cowboys to play for – including the Big XII title. They can ill-afford to slip up against the Wildcats on Saturday. Meanwhile, Kansas State was whipped at West Virginia by a 37-10 margin. This is a critical bounceback game for both

Clemson Tigers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: 7:30 p.m., ET, Saturday, Nov. 7

TV: NBC

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Record/Ranking: No. 1 Clemson (7-0), No. 4 Notre Dame (6-0)

One of the biggest games of the year has lost some of its luster with Clemson quarterback

Trevor Lawrence out because of COVID-19 protocols. Clemson has been the class of the ACC for five years and has rarely been pushed. One thing that could give them problems, however, is Notre Dame’s multi-faceted running game that has bailed a subpar year from quarterback Ian Book out with 234 yards per game on the ground. This game is way more important for the Irish, who could need it to get to the ACC championship game and a rematch against Lawrence and the Tigers.

