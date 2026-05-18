Arizona fiery crash rescue: 'If they hadn't have done that, they wouldn't be here today'

The Brief A family of four and a family friend were involved in a serious two-car collision near Carefree Highway and 12th Street. Passerby Casey Reinke alongside four other bystanders, flipped the family's burning truck to rescue the passengers before the flames engulfed the entire vehicle. Two victims remain in critical condition with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries, while the family expresses profound gratitude for the bystanders who chose to intervene instead of just filming.



A family of four in a car with a family friend was hit by another car near Carefree Highway and 12th Street on May 16, and two family members are in critical condition.

They were saved by a father who pulled them out of a burning car while his daughter got it all on camera. They said they couldn’t just drive by and not help.

What they're saying:

"I'm so full of gratitude for them. Really, if they hadn't have done that, they wouldn't be here today," said Jeffrey Johnson, a family member of the people in the car crash.

An Arizona family is alive thanks to the heroic efforts of a father driving by Saturday's fiery crash with his daughter.

"We come from a family and kind of a culture that is one that says if people need help, you help them," said Casey Reinke, who helped the people in the car crash.

Casey Reinke and his daughter Elliana Reinke were driving near Carefree Highway and 12th Street when they saw both cars catch fire.

"Once we kind of figured it out, then things started moving pretty fast on directions and what we needed to do," Elliana Reinke said. Casey Reinke helped someone out of the first car.

"I knew he wasn't going to stop until everything was not perfect, but he got the people out," Elliana Reinke said.

‘Our time was limited’

"I was more worried about what would happen if we couldn't do it. It was really clear that our time was limited," Casey Reinke, who is a Marine veteran, said. "We had to find a way to make it happen, and that's kind of how Marines work."

Four people also stopped to help, with everyone working together to break windows and flip the truck on its side.

"It almost felt orchestrated in a time of extreme chaos, so it was really impressive," Casey Reinke said.

The heat from the fire made things more challenging.

"The flames kept moving forward and were getting more and more intense, and it was kind of one of those things where you feel like there's not an option. If we don’t get her this time, she's probably not getting out," Casey Reinke said.

Dig deeper:

"We have a culture today where people just take videos at first, but these people just moved into action," said Jennifer Wright, a family member of the people in the car crash.

Jeffrey Johnson and Jennifer Wright's mom, uncle, aunt, cousin, and a friend were in the crash. Two are in critical condition, have burns, and will need multiple surgeries. Johnson said the car was speeding over 100 mph and lost control and crashed into them and tore the gas tank.

"We're just so thankful to have them here, but at the same time it's going to be a long, long road," Johnson said.

Meanwhile, the Reinke family said their faith was a guiding light during the situation.

"God put us there at the right time and place to help them and, hopefully, that it carries forward," Elliana Reinke said.

Related article

Map of the area where the crash happened