Expand / Collapse search

Robbins kicks go-ahead field goal, NAU edges Cal Poly 31-29

By Associated Press Staff
Published 
Updated 8:54PM
Northern Arizona University
Associated Press
article

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Collin Robbins made a go-ahead 40-yard field goal with 1:27 left and the Northern Arizona defense came up with a big stop to secure a 31-29 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday.

NAU’s scoring drive was set up by RJ Martinez’s 41-yard completion to a wide open Jamal Glaspie along the sideline. Four plays later, Robbins converted the field goal. Cal Poly used a 26-yard screen pass to Adam Garwood to get to midfield, but the drive stalled at the 39 after four straight incompletions.

Martinez threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns for Northern Arizona (2-4, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). He also rushed for a score. Hendrix Johnson and Glaspie each had a touchdown receiving and 80-plus yards.

Spencer Brasch also threw for three touchdowns but he was intercepted twice for Cal Poly (1-4, 0-2). Garwood had 86 yards rushing and a TD, and Chris Coleman caught five passes for 118 yards and a score.

Bourguet leads Arizona State past No. 21 Washington, 45-38
article

Bourguet leads Arizona State past No. 21 Washington, 45-38

Trenton Bourguet threw for three touchdowns after Emory Jones was injured, Xazavian Halladay accounted for two more scores and Arizona State beat No. 21 Washington 45-38 on Saturday for interim coach Shaun Aguano’s first victory.

J.J. Watt's 'heart shocked back into rhythm'; fan plunges to death at Steelers stadium: top sports stories
article

J.J. Watt's 'heart shocked back into rhythm'; fan plunges to death at Steelers stadium: top sports stories

Arizona Cardinals' J.J. Watt tweets about his heart scare; Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw says he's working his way back to 100% after cancer battles; a man fell to his death from an escalator at a Pittsburgh Steelers game; the Miami Dolphins fired a neurotrauma consultant who evaluated quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he stumbled off the field against Buffalo; and Antonio Brown used lewd incident to push for an NFL job – these are the top stories in the world of sports from Sept. 26 - Oct. 2.