Seahawks-Cardinals game moved to Sunday Night Football

The NFL has moved the Seahawks-Cardinals game to Sunday Night Football.

This game was moved to prime time after the scheduled Tampa Bay-Las Vegas game was switched to the afternoon when Raiders had COVID-19 issues.

The undefeated Seahawks have won their past seven games in Arizona, going 6-0-1 during that stretch. Their last loss to the Cardinals in Arizona was the opener of the 2012 season.

RELATED: Seahawks won't allow fans for Nov. 1 home game against 49ers

This matchup features Arizona’s defense vs. Seattle’s league-leading offense. The Cardinals are giving up 18.7 points per game, the second-best mark in the NFL. The Seahawks are scoring an NFL-high 33.8 per game.

With one completion on Sunday, Russell Wilson will pass Matt Hasselbeck for the most completed passes in franchise history. Hasselbeck completed 2,559 passes in his career with the Seahawks.

Advertisement

A victory on Sunday would be Wilson’s 92nd regular-season win, tying Peyton Manning for the most in a quarterback’s first nine seasons.

The game - to be played in Arizona with 1,200 fans in attendance - will air at 5:20 p.m. Pacific.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.