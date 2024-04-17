Suns face Timberwolves in first round of NBA Playoffs: Here's what you need to know

The Phoenix Suns will begin their quest for the franchise's first NBA championship on Saturday when they travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves in the first round of their Western Conference playoff series.

What time is Game 1?

Tip-off at the Target Center in Minneapolis is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. MST. The game can be seen on ESPN.

Game 2 is also in Minneapolis and is scheduled for a 4:30 p.m. tipoff on April 23. The game can be seen on TNT.

At least two games of the best-of-seven series will be played at the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix.

Tickets for Games 3 and 4 are on sale at 12 p.m. on April 17.

How did the Suns fare against the Timberwolves in the regular season?

Perfect.

The Suns won all three games against Minnesota during the regular season, including a 125-106 victory in the season finale that helped lock up the No. 6 seed for Phoenix.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 14: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns drives to the basket against Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter at Target Center on April 14, 2024, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Who would the Suns play next if they win the series?

The Suns would play the winner of the first-round matchup between the No. 2 Denver Nuggets and the No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers.

How did the Suns do against the Nuggets and Lakers during the regular season?

The Suns had better luck against the Nuggets. Phoenix went 2-1 against the defending champions, winning the last two games on the road.

Last season, the Nuggets knocked the Suns out of the playoffs on their way to win the NBA championship.

Phoenix went 2-3 against the Lakers during the regular season, winning the last two games.

In 2021, the Suns eliminated the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs on their way to the NBA Finals.