Tampa Bay Bucs to celebrate Super Bowl title with White House visit

Training camp is just days away, but before that, the reigning Super Bowl champions will be stopping by the White House on Tuesday morning.

President Joe Biden will welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few months after the team made history in February as the first to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium. Following the win, Biden said he would invite the Bucs to the White House when it was "COVID-safe."

It's unclear which players will be attending.

The team departed from Tampa around 6:30 a.m., en route for Washington D.C.

The Super Bowl champs boarded this Delta flight before sunrise on July 20, 2021.

Tuesday will mark the first time since 2017 that a Super Bowl champion team visits the White House.

The Philadelphia Eagles were disinvited back in 2018. The White House decided to cancel the visit after learning a "tiny" number of players planned to attend. The New England Patriots passed up the opportunity in 2019.

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t go last year because of the pandemic.

Biden welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers – who topped the Tampa Bay Rays last year – earlier this month.