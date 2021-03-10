Texas Rangers say Opening Day will be at 100 percent capacity of Globe Life Field

article

The Texas Rangers will allow for 100% capacity of fans for their Opening Day game at Globe Life Field, becoming the first team in the four major North American leagues to allow full attendance at games.

This comes after Governor Greg Abbott reopened the state and took away reopening restrictions.

The Rangers' home opener against Toronto on Monday, April 5, will be at full capacity, 40,518. But there will be "distanced seating" sections at the ballpark for all other games in April.

The Rangers said this decision was made after the governor’s office gave clearance for them to fully open Globe Life Field.

Fans attending games will be required to wear a face covering, and other protocols will be in place. There will be hand sanitizing stations throughout the ballpark, and the all tickets will be digital and credit cards will only be accepted at the concessions and other shops.

After the Rangers played all 30 of their home games during the shortened 2020 season without fans, MLB allowed about 28% capacity at the retractable-roof stadium for the National League Championship Series and World Series that were played there exclusively. Abbott was on hand for the World Series opener, where he got to deliver the "Play Ball!" message before a crowd of 11,388.

The state had been allowing some fans at sporting events from high schools all the way through the top professional leagues since last summer, and most teams and leagues have kept attendance at sharply reduced levels.

