U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return for 2022 Daytona 500 flyover

The tradition continues as the world-renowned U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will perform the flyover for the 64th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway.

The Great American Race marks the season-opener of the NASCAR Cup Series and can be watched on FOX 35. The flyover also marks the beginning of the show season for the Thunderbirds.

The flyover will mark the 12th consecutive year, and 13th total, that "America’s Ambassadors in Blue" – officially known as the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron – will showcase their world-class talent and precise choreography flying their signature "Delta" formation over the World Center of Racing at the end of the National Anthem for The Great American Race.

"The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flyover is synonymous with our tradition-rich Daytona 500 pre-race ceremonies," Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said. "We’re honored to have them back for what will be a packed house."

"We are grateful to the Speedway and community for their continued support and the opportunity to showcase the pride, precision and professionalism of the United States Air Force," said Lt. Col. Justin Elliott, Thunderbirds commander and leader.

The Thunderbirds feature six F-16 Fighting Falcons, the Air Force’s premier multi-role fighter aircraft. They are expected to soar over the Speedway at the end of the National Anthem.

