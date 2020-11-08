Washington Nationals plan to have Joe Biden throw out first pitch on Opening Day

article

President-elect Joe Biden may already have one date on his calendar in the early months of his future administration:

Opening Day at Nationals Park.

The Washington Nationals announced Saturday night that the team is looking forward to having Biden throw out the first pitch on Opening Day next season:

"We're excited to continue the long-standing tradition of sitting presidents throwing out the first pitch of the home of the national pastime in our nation's capital," The Nationals tweeted.

The team announced the news the same night Biden declared victory in the 2020 election, and promised to unite the country after a turbulent year defined by the coronavirus pandemic and political division.

Biden's supporters celebrated in the streets long into the night in cities across the country, including the nation's capital.

A longtime Delawarean who was born in Scranton, Pa., Biden is a Phillies fan.

Biden's former boss, Barack Obama, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Nationals Park during Opening Day in 2010.

But President Trump broke the tradition of presidential first-pitches, both on Opening Day and at the World Series.

Nationals fans famously booed Trump during the one World Series game he did attend last year in the nation's capital.