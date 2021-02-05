Win $1K on Wisconsin/Illinois with FOX Super 6

article

When one conference can load six teams into the Top 25 and seek nine or ten NCAA Tournament bids, getting marquee battles is nothing new.



For Wisconsin and Illinois, however, it is still a huge measuring stick when you can match up against another one of your conference colleagues that are considered among the best in the country.



And that will happen again on Saturday when the Badgers travel to play the Illini in a stirring Big Ten contest (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX) for a huge mid-season matchup.



And that game could win you $1,000 when you play the FOX Super 6 on Saturday’s game. Just download the Super 6 app on your smart phone or tablet, predict the right answers to the six questions on this game and you could win $1,000. It’s that simple and best of all, it’s free.

Here’s the questions and how to look at it.



Which team will score the last point of the first half?

Wisconsin or Illinois

The Badgers have dominated games in the first half, outscoring opponents by a 648-502 margin in 12 games. They have also scored the last point of the first half in the last four games. Illinois has outscored their opponents by 649-566 margin. The Illini has scored the last point of the first half in two of its last three games.



How many total 3 pointers will be made by both teams?

0-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-20 and 21+

Wisconsin averages 7.3 made 3-pointers a game, but does a great job of clamping down at the arc themselves- holding opponents to 5.5 3’s a contest. The Illini have averaged 7.6 3-pointers a game, but have allowed 6.9 per contest by their opponents.



How many points will the top scorer for Wisconsin have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

D’Mitrik Trice has been the leading scorer of a very balanced Badgers offense, averaging 13.3 points a game. Micah Potter is averaging 12.3 while three other Wisconsin player- Nate Reuvers, Aleem Ford and Brad Davidson all averaging over nine points a game.



How many points will the top scorer for Illinois have?

0-14, 15-17, 18-20, 21-23, 24-26 and 27+

Ayo Dosunmu leads the Illini with 21.2 points a game, placing the junior guard from Chicago among the top overall scorers in the Big Ten. Kofi Cockburn is averaging 16.8 points while Trent Frazier posts 10.2 per night.



How many total points will be scored in the game?

Less than 125, 125-135, 136-140, 141-145, 146-150 and 151+

Tempo is really important in this one because Wisconsin loves playing uglier games that rely on tight defense and keeping total scores below 150. The Badgers are averaging 71.3 points a game while allowing 62.5 on average- the best mark in the conference. Illinois Is averaging 82.2 points a game – the second most in the Big Ten. They are allowing 69.4 points per game defensively.



Who wins: Wisconsin or Illinois?

Illinois’ last two wins have bene impressive ones against No. 7 Iowa and a road win at Indiana in overtime. There is more of a sense of urgency for the Illini, who needs to keep building its tournament resume going forward for a really high bid. Remember that the Badgers will get a rematch against the Illini at the Kohl Center later in the month.

No purchase necessary. Open to legal residents of the US, excluding WA. 18 and older. See terms and conditions at foxsuper6.com. Sponsored by TSG Interactive US Services Limited.