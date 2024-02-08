WM Phoenix Open: Lucas Glover forced to withdraw after misreading text

A misread text cost Lucas Glover a shot at playing in the Phoenix Open.

Glover was forced to withdraw from Thursday’s first round after missing his tee time.

Glover told the Golf Channel he misread a text with his tee time, which was scheduled for 8:26 a.m. local time. Glover said he was in his hotel room when a Phoenix Open official called to say he had one minute before his tee time.

"I’m kicking myself but laughing at myself at the same time," he told the network.

PEBBLE BEACH, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lucas Glover plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 1, 2024, in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

First alternate Ryo Hisatsune replaced Glover in the field.

Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion, finished 29th at The Sentry to open the season and was 58th at Pebble Beach last week after winning twice in 2023.