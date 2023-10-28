World Series Game 2: Bananas behind home plate catch the attention of viewers
ARLINGTON, Texas - Halloween isn't for a few more days, but a few costumed characters caught the attention of people trying to watch Game 2 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Three children sitting behind home plate in a box at Globe Life Field were seen on camera for just about every pitch during the early innings of the game.
A few adults wearing banana headwear were also spotted.
The bananas were seen trying to distract D-backs pitcher Merrill Kelly.
Not everyone was happy about the fruit-costumed fans.
Others supported the attempts to help the team.
It is not the first time a banana costume has been at a Rangers game this postseason.
A single banana was seen in the same suite for Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.