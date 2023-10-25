The Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks will square-off in the 2023 World Series.

The teams played four times during the 2023 regular season with the Diamondbacks winning three of those matchups.

Arizona won both of the games at Chase Field in Phoenix, while the teams split the two games at Globe Field in Arlington.

May 2, 2023, Rangers 6-Diamondbacks 4

ARLINGTON, TX - MAY 2: Ezequiel Duran #20 of the Texas Rangers is doused with Powerade following the team's 6-4 over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field on May 2, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Diamondbacks jumped out to an early lead in this one.

Arizona's Ketel Marte and Christian Walker both homered off of Rangers starter Jon Gray as the DBacks scored all 4 of their runs in the first 3 innings.

The Rangers battled back to take the lead in the sixth inning thanks to a two-run homer from Ezequiel Duran.

Texas' then-closer Will Smith pitched got a 4-out save to lock down the win for Texas.

May 3, 2023, Diamondbacks 12-Rangers 7

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 03: Sandy Leon #12 of the Texas Rangers tags out Dominic Fletcher #8 of the Arizona Diamondbacks at home plate in the top of the seventh inning at Globe Life Field on May 03, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/G Expand

It was all offense in this one.

It was Dbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt's first career start in the big leagues.

Both starting pitchers, Pfaadt and Andrew Heaney, were shelled and pulled in the fourth inning.

The Rangers homered four times off of Pfaadt, including two off the bat of Rangers rookie 3B Josh Jung.

The Dbacks also homered four times in the game, with Christian Walker going deep twice.

Rangers playoff standouts Josh Sborz and Jose LeClerc were also roughed up in the game

August 21, 2023, Diamondbacks 4-Rangers 3

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 21: Ketel Marte #4 of the Arizona Diamondbacks slides safely into third base ahead of the tag by Ezequiel Duran #20 of the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Chase Field on August 21, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo Expand

This 11 inning battle may have been one of the must frustrating losses for Rangers fans off the season.

Jordan Montgomery pitched 8 scoreless innings and Adolis Garcia homered to have Texas up 1-0 in the ninth.

The Rangers blew their first save of the night when then-closer Aroldis Chapman gave up a homer to Ketel Marte, sending the game into extra innings.

Texas took a lead in the top of the 11th when Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe hit a two-run single off of Kevin Ginkel.

Then another blown save.

This time, it was Rangers reliever Will Smith giving up a two-run double off the bat of Tommy Pham.

The Diamondbacks unleashed their bullpen, using 7 different pitchers in the outing, only one, Slade Cecconi, threw more than 1.1 innings.

August 22, 2023, Diamondbacks 6-Rangers 3

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - AUGUST 22: Corbin Carroll #7 of the Arizona Diamondbacks scores on a sacrifice fly hit by Lourdes Gurriel Jr #12 against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Chase Field on August 22, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Nor Expand

The Diamondbacks got to Rangers starter Jon Gray early and never gave up the lead.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen gave up 1 run and struck out 11 in a stellar performance.

The Rangers cut the lead to 6-3 on a Corey Seager single, but Dbacks closer Paul Sewald was able to work out of a ninth inning bases loaded jam to get the save.

The loss was the Rangers sixth-straight and was right in the middle of the team's late season struggles.

When does the World Series start?

The World Series starts on Friday, Oct. 27 at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

First pitch will be at 7:03 p.m.

All World Series games will air on FOX.