Arizona weather forecast: Dry, sunny and warm conditions continue in Phoenix

The Brief High temperatures will be above-average during the work week in Phoenix. Tuesday in the Valley will be much like Monday, with highs in the low-90s. Looking ahead to Halloween, highs should dip into the upper-80s.



Our forecast remains dry, sunny and warm.

High pressure strengthens over Mexico and the Southwestern United States over the next couple of days. As a result, Arizona will continue under a sunny and clear sky through the work week. The temperature remains warmer-than-normal around the state, especially in the lower deserts.

What To Expect:

In Phoenix, the forecast high reaches 92 degrees on Tuesday and 91 on Wednesday. Morning lows will be comfortable in the low to middle 60s around the Valley.

No chance of showers moving forward. Instead, it will continue to run warm for this time of year, although not quite as warm as today and Wednesday. As the ridge weakens, the forecast high dips back to the upper 80s Thursday through Saturday.

Halloween Forecast:

Halloween is forecast to hit 88 degrees in the afternoon in Phoenix. Through the night, the temperature will drop from the mid 80s to the mid 70s. It should be a beautiful Friday night for pumpkin carving!

Looking Further Ahead:

This weekend conditions remain dry across the state. In the High Country, it will be perfect weather for leaf peeping! In the Valley, outdoor celebrations should be comfortably mild during the morning and just a touch warm in the afternoon.

