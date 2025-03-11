Arizona weather forecast: Storms to bring more rain, snow to state

The Brief Rain and snow are expected again this week following a big winter storm felt throughout Arizona. Monday was pretty warm in the Valley, but it won't last long before the storm arrives.



Monday kicked off a warm start to the week, but storms will bring cooler temps and rain and snow to Arizona.

The backstory:

Temperatures were chilly on Monday morning, before the warming trend continued, thanks to high pressure in the region. Temperatures climbed back into the 80s in the Valley on Monday afternoon, while the High Country saw the 50s and 60s.

The high on March 10 in Phoenix was about 84 degrees.

More storms on the way

What's next:

Temperatures will start to cool on Tuesday with the first storm, but as the week progresses, highs will drop into the 60s in the Valley from Wednesday through Saturday.

An abrupt change arrives Tuesday, as a storm system moves into the state. The day will be dry and even mostly to partly sunny. Winds will become breezy by the afternoon.

Rain showers and light, high-elevation snow showers will begin late afternoon-early evening on Tuesday, continuing overnight through Wednesday.

The heaviest precipitation will fall overnight. Snow totals will remain low, with only around a trace to three inches of accumulation possible above 6,000 feet.

A second, more intense, storm will arrive on Thursday, bringing more scattered rain to the Valley starting during the afternoon, and heavy mountain snow, through Friday morning.

This second storm could bring another 4 inches to a foot of snow to the mountain terrain.

