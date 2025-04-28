Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Monday in Phoenix

The Brief We'll see a high near 82 degrees on April 28 in the Valley. Temps will warm up throughout the week, with highs in the 90s expected this weekend.



Monday will be a sunny and nice start to the week in the Valley, with slightly warmer temps.

On April 28, we'll see a high in the low-80s in Phoenix.

Temps will warm up even more throughout the week, with highs in the 90s expected by the weekend.

What they're saying:

"Expect mostly tranquil conditions through the workweek, with temperatures warming to near seasonal levels by Tuesday and slightly above during the latter half of the workweek," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X. "A pattern shift is likely for the weekend, with windy conditions and cooler temps returning."

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com