Arizona weather forecast: Slightly warmer temps on Tuesday in Phoenix

Monday was a sunny and nice start to the week in the Valley!

On April 29, we'll see slightly warmer temps in Phoenix with a high near 87 degrees.

Temps will warm up even more throughout the week, with highs in the 90s expected by the weekend. But another cool down is coming! Highs in the Valley will drop into the 70s early next week.

What they're saying:

"Near to slightly above normal temperatures are expected through the end of the week under tranquil weather," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X. "A strong, mostly dry, weather system will move through the region over the weekend delivering breezy to windy conditions and much cooler temperatures by Sunday."

