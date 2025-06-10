Arizona weather forecast: Hot stretch continues in Phoenix

The Brief Above-average temps are expected this week in the Valley. The high on June 10 in Phoenix will be about 107 degrees. We'll see 110+ degrees by the weekend.



It's going to be a very warm week in the Valley, as highs will be well above normal.

What To Expect:

On June 9 in Phoenix, we saw a high of 109°F. The average high for this time of year is 103 degrees.

Tuesday will be another warm day, with a high near 107°F.

"Here's a look at the forecast high temperatures for this afternoon. Some of the lower desert communities have a chance of reaching or exceeding the 110° mark. Make sure to practice smart heat safety by limiting your time outdoors and drinking plenty of water," the National Weather Service Phoenix wrote on X.

What's next:

We'll stay in triple digits all week, with highs of over 110°F expected by the weekend.

