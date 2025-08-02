Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat warning continues

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Globe/Miami
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Deer Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kofa, Yuma County, Southeast Yuma County, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Parker Valley
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail

August 2, 2025
We could tie the record for 113 degrees today as we remain under an extreme heat warning.

The Brief

    • A heat wave is hitting the Phoenix area, as temperatures were already at 92 degrees before 8 a.m.
    • A high-pressure system is expected to remain over Arizona for several days, leading to extreme and potentially record-breaking heat.
    • The forecast calls for Phoenix to reach 113 degrees today, tying the current record, with new record highs expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

PHOENIX - The weather story for the region is extreme, dry heat. There is no monsoon activity expected. A major heat risk is on the way for next week, with a high-pressure system parked over the area. This system is expected to remain in place through Thursday, bringing a forecast of hot weather.

The 110-degree counter is currently at six consecutive days, with eight more days of 110-plus degrees being forecasted.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for Maricopa County through Tuesday. The Dragon Fire on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is also dealing with the extreme heat, as well as 36-mile-per-hour wind gusts in the afternoon. The fire is currently at 9% containment.

The forecast high for today in Phoenix is 113 degrees, which would tie the current record, but as of 3:50 p.m., Phoenix Sky Harbor reached 114 degrees, breaking it.

The forecast for Wednesday is 116 degrees and Thursday is 117 degrees, which would be new record-breaking highs.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

  • Get person into shade or cool location
  • Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body
  • Sip cool water if person is alert
  • For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed
  • *If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

  • Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious
  • Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency
  • Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

  • Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)
  • Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes
  • Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company
  • Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

  • Stay in air-conditioned buildings
  • Find a cooling center/hydration station
  • Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)
  • Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day
  • Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside
  • Check the UV Index
  • Check the heat risk map

Weather ForecastArizonaNews