Arizona weather forecast: Extreme heat warning continues

The Brief A heat wave is hitting the Phoenix area, as temperatures were already at 92 degrees before 8 a.m. A high-pressure system is expected to remain over Arizona for several days, leading to extreme and potentially record-breaking heat. The forecast calls for Phoenix to reach 113 degrees today, tying the current record, with new record highs expected on Wednesday and Thursday.



The weather story for the region is extreme, dry heat. There is no monsoon activity expected. A major heat risk is on the way for next week, with a high-pressure system parked over the area. This system is expected to remain in place through Thursday, bringing a forecast of hot weather.

The 110-degree counter is currently at six consecutive days, with eight more days of 110-plus degrees being forecasted.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for Maricopa County through Tuesday. The Dragon Fire on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon is also dealing with the extreme heat, as well as 36-mile-per-hour wind gusts in the afternoon. The fire is currently at 9% containment.

The forecast high for today in Phoenix is 113 degrees, which would tie the current record, but as of 3:50 p.m., Phoenix Sky Harbor reached 114 degrees, breaking it.

The forecast for Wednesday is 116 degrees and Thursday is 117 degrees, which would be new record-breaking highs.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body

Sip cool water if person is alert

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed

*If symptoms worsen, call 911

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after)

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

