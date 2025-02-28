Arizona weather forecast: Gusty winds expected this weekend in parts of the state

The Brief A day of above-average temperatures is expected for the Phoenix area. Temperatures are expected to fall over the weekend. Gusty conditions are also possible in parts of the state this weekend.



Forecasters with the National Weather Service in Phoenix say they are still expecting above-normal temperatures for the Valley on Friday, but things are about to change.

Today:

According to forecasters, temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average for Friday, with an expected high of 83°F.

The Weekend:

NWS officials say temperatures will gradually cool this weekend and into early next week, as a series of weather systems move through the region.

On Saturday, the forecast calls for a high of 83°F, dropping to 78°F on Sunday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph to 45 mph expected in some places with higher terrain.

"Elsewhere, gusts around 25-30mph will be likely," A portion of the forecast reads.

At the same time, however, forecasters say gusty winds and very dry conditions will result in high fire danger across far eastern Maricopa and Pinal Counties, and into Southern Gila County on Saturday afternoon and evening.

"A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for these areas," officials wrote.

Next Week:

NWS officials say temperatures could fall to 70°F for Monday.

